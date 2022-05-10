Family of slain man taking legal action against Steele's Dive

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An attorney out of Booneville now says the family of K.C. Cooper, killed at Steele's Dive on April 16, is suing the restaurant, the accused murderer, and 20 other unnamed people.
Attorney Casey Lott of Booneville said that employees and security guards at Steele's had working knowledge of an existing history between Cooper and Timothy Turner, the man who waited outside for Cooper that morning and beat him to death.
It's this information that led the family to pursue legal action, claiming that Steele's Dive had the information available to have protected Cooper that morning.
Lott told WTVA that he has not served papers to Steele's Dive yet.
The district attorney will handle the prosecution of Timothy Turner or anyone else they deem responsible in Cooper's death. Lott will pursue a civil action against Turner, Steele's Dive, and 20 other unnamed people on behalf of K.C. Cooper's mother, Madonna Steele.
Cooper's father chose to retain a different lawyer.
Lott said the civil case can proceed without the advancement of the criminal case against Turner, but that no trial date has been set yet.
Lott also said he is seeking an unspecified amount of damages to be determined by a jury.