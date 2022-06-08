 Skip to main content
Family of missing Bruce man seeking location of loved one

  Updated
Cruz Thompson

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a Bruce man continues to ask the public for help locating their missing loved one.

Cruz Thompson was reported missing three weeks ago, according to his family. As of now, there’s been no new updates.

He would be driving a maroon Cadillac Escalade and is known to travel to Memphis, Tennessee; Tupelo and Alabama.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bruce Police Department at 662-983-2450 or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 662-412-5000.

