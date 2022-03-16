 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family of Johnny Lyles still searching for him one year later in Tippah County

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnny Lyles

Johnny Lyles was last seen on March 17, 2022.

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a missing man in Tippah County is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Thursday will mark one year since Johnny Lyles, 40, disappeared.

He was last seen on County Road 100 in Walnut.

He is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 145 pounds.

Johnny Lyles

Another picture of Johnny Lyles.

Tippah County Chief Deputy Josh Bateman said his office has investigated every aspect of the disappearance but keeps hitting dead ends.

Lyles’ family said he never met a stranger and always cherished them.

His family is seeking closure.

The Tippah County Sheriff's Department and the Lyles family are offering a $8,000 reward for help in locating Johnny. An arrest and prosecution are needed to collect the reward.

Tags

Recommended for you