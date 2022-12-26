Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus.

It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive.

An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old.

Weapons were drawn and shots were fired. Hampton was killed.

The shooting also left a 56-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old injured.

Marquita Roby said one victim is her brother and his girlfriend and the two others are cousins.

The dead victim was also a cousin.

The brother is still in the hospital with a wound to the stomach and hip.

The other victims 56-year-old woman and 28-year-old man are out, but the doctors were unable to remove the bullet from her, due to its closeness to the heart, according to Roby.

As of Monday, Columbus Police have yet to make an arrest but have a person of interest in mind.