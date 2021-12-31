Family laid Felecia Cox to rest after more than a decade undiscovered

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - After going years without answers, Felecia Cox’s loved ones got the chance to lay her to rest on Thursday.

A funeral service was held at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.

Her cousin Tina Shaw said her remains were wrapped in a purple cloth, her favorite color.

Law enforcement, anthropologists and archaeologists found Cox's body earlier this month.

The remains were buried about 5 feet in front of a home on Cane Creek Road west of Pontotoc.

David Cox once owned the home; he was the last person seen with Felecia Cox in July 2007.

Cox sent a letter and a map of where he buried his former sister-in-law before his execution last month.

The state executed David Cox for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter in 2010. He was the first inmate to be executed in Mississippi in nine years.

Shaw said it meant so much to her family to finally have some closure after 14 years.