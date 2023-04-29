Family files lawsuit against Booneville mayor

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A family is filing a $1.5 million lawsuit against Booneville mayor Chris Lindley.
The attorney for Zion Young filed the lawsuit against Lindley earlier this month, contending that Lindley unlawfully arrested Young and then assaulted the teen last April.
The incident was said to have happened the night of Apr. 11, when Young was riding his dirt bike to football practice at West Side Park. He then let a friend ride the bike up and down the fence line. After the bike was parked, Young says Lindley approached the boys while videoing them on his phone.
Young tried to leave but says Lindley would not let him leave, and then assaulted him.
Young's family is hoping for a jury trial.