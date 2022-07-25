 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Family Dollar recalls more than 400 products

Family Dollar store sign

(CNN) - Family Dollar is recalling more than 400 products from many of its stores due to storage at improper temperatures.

The voluntary recall covers a wide range of items, including everything from pain relievers, toothpaste, anti-perspirants to soap and eye drops.

The products include name brands like Colgate, Dove, Old Spice and Tylenol.

The Food and Drug Administration says the discount retailer mistakenly shipped the affected products to many of its U.S. stores throughout May into early June.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints with items under the recall.

Customers can return affected products without a receipt to stores where they were bought.

Earlier this year, Family Dollar voluntarily recalled some skin care products that had not been stored within labeled temperature requirements.

Open this link to view the FDA's announcement.

Open this link to view the list of recalled products.

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

