Family asking for help locating missing woman Christina Johnson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.
Someone last saw Christina Johnson, 45, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday walking away from her home on Eckford Street.
She may have been going to a relative’s home in Stewart, which is approximately 72 miles southwest of Tupelo near Eupora.
She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or email tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.