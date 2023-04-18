 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family asking for help locating missing woman Christina Johnson

  • Updated
  • 0
Christina Johnson

Christina Johnson, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Someone last saw Christina Johnson, 45, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday walking away from her home on Eckford Street.

She may have been going to a relative’s home in Stewart, which is approximately 72 miles southwest of Tupelo near Eupora.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or email tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you