Families "overwhelmed" by community response in Smithville after damaging storms

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Prewitts and the Collums are just two examples of families thankful to have an abundance of helping hands after deadly storms rocked Mississippi on March 24.
On Kennedy Road in Smithville, damage to homes could be seen in any direction.
Phil and Shannon Prewitt are hobby farmers with 80 heads of cattle - they also have two sons: a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.
The Prewitts were at home Friday when Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan began naming Smithville as one of the areas that needed to start getting to their tornado safe places.
Then he named Kennedy Road specifically.
"When he said Smithville, I tensed up. I think we all tensed up," Phil Prewitt said.
The Prewitts got a call from their neighbors that they were trapped in a storm shelter after trees had fallen and blocked the door.
After they helped get their neighbors out, a few hours later, the dawn revealed the extent of the damage to the Prewitts' 175 acres of owned and leased land.
Most all of their barn structures, including a covered hay barn, had been destroyed, but all 80 heads of cattle were safe.
Phil and Shannon Prewitt both said that they haven't been able to find the right words to say to thank all the people who have showed up to help them clean up the damage since that Friday.
"You say, 'thank you.' From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. But it's almost inadequate to what blessings we have received and the overwhelming outpouring of love that people have just lavished on us. It is...it is inadequate," Shannon Prewitt said.
Just north up Kennedy Road, actually, just the next house up from the Prewitts, is the Collums. They've been married for 49 years and in that time, lived in the Smithville area.
Terry and Sue Collums were around for the 2011 EF-5 tornado that devastated the Smithville area, but fortunately, they escaped that event without any damage.
During the March 24, 2023, severe weather event however, a number of large trees were brought down, many of them right on top of Terry and Sue's Smithville home.
"It couldn't have lasted two or three minutes," Terry said.
"Seemed like three hours," Sue replied.
The trees were removed by Wednesday, March 29, but significant damage to a screened-in porch on the backside of the house and the master bedroom still remained.
Regardless of the remaining damage, both families said they felt blessed after receiving a large amount of help from both familiar faces, and strangers, in the form of manual labor and supplies like water and cooked meals.
"You hear all this bad stuff that happens and you think, 'Man, is there any good folks left in the world?'" Terry asked.
His wife Sue had a clear answer.
"We know there are. They were here."