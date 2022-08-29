 Skip to main content
Fall semester sonographer program underway at NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - For students looking for a career in ultrasound diagnostics, Northeast Mississippi Community College’s one-semester program is one way to become a sonographer.

Students in the program began their training in August.

Ultrasound uses sound waves to produce images of internal organs. The images are then used to make diagnoses.

Ultrasound program at Northeast Mississippi Community College, NEMCC

Fall 2022 ultrasound program at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 29, 2022.

Students learn physics, anatomy and pathology. They also receive hands-on training and take certification exams.

The program is only offered this fall.

