Facing the Future: Wheeler High School graduate Braxton Brown

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Braxton Brown couldn’t wait to finally get his high school diploma.
He was one of 27 students who just graduated from Wheeler High School.
He plans to attend Mississippi University for Women in the fall.
The last two years for him and his classmates were tough. They made it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We overcame the pandemic,” he said. “So, I feel like we can do anything we set our mind to. So, when I go to college, I’m just going to push myself.”
High school and college graduates are entering the “real world” at a time when the country’s economy is historically bad.
Brown said he’s going to push through the best way he can.
“We can’t stop it, so it’s steadily going to happen,” he said. “So, we’re just going to have to push through and survive.”