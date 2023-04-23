F.E.M.A. assistance update

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A lot of Mississippians need assistance after the recent tornado. Fema has a lot of areas they can help with.
F.E.M.A. offers help with:
- Counseling
- Vehicle repairs or replacement
- Home repairs/ temporary living
- Unemployment
- Legal services and more
They offer help with repairs and replacement if your situation checks the following:
- Your primary vehicle was destroyed or damaged in the tornado
- Your car is up to date with state registration and insurance.
However, not all damages are covered, so check with a specialist to see if your vehicle is eligible. They will assist with repairs/replacement from $350 to $7,500.
The deadline to register is May 25th. F.E.M.A. Media Specialist Tony York says the deadline is non-negotiable.
“It’s not a suggestion. It is a firm end date. And, once it comes and goes you can’t come back and then ask F.E.M.A. for assistance,” York said.
Ways to register include:
- Visiting a disaster response center
- Creating an online account at disasterassistance.gov
- Download the app
- Call the helpline at 800-621-3362
- Or talk to a F.E.M.A. specialist who went door to door
The last day to visit the F.E.M.A. Mobile Response Center at 520 111th Street in Amory is Sunday, April 23rd.