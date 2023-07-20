Extreme heat taking toll on dairy cows

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — The warm weather can be very harmful to dairy cows.
This includes the cows at Southern Cultured Creamery in Pontotoc County. The business has approximately 20 dairy cows.
"We did testing about a month ago and the cows were making about 63 pounds of milk per cow per day,” Kaitlyn Anderson said. “We just tested this past week and that's down to 47. [That’s a] really big reduction in the amount of milk that they're producing just because they're hot. They're not able to go out and graze and eat as much. It's just their natural response to the heat."
Cows don’t sweat as much as humans, meaning they have to find other ways to stay cool.
Employees at the crearmy have even been using fans and spraying the cows with water.
Southern Cultured Creamery has temporarily halted cheese production as it struggles to meet the market demand for milk.