...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Panola, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba,
Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Extreme heat taking toll on dairy cows

  • Updated
Dairy cows at Southern Cultured Creamery in Pontotoc County, MS

Dairy cows at Southern Cultured Creamery in Pontotoc County, MS. Photo Date: July 20, 2023.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — The warm weather can be very harmful to dairy cows.

This includes the cows at Southern Cultured Creamery in Pontotoc County. The business has approximately 20 dairy cows.

"We did testing about a month ago and the cows were making about 63 pounds of milk per cow per day,” Kaitlyn Anderson said. “We just tested this past week and that's down to 47. [That’s a] really big reduction in the amount of milk that they're producing just because they're hot. They're not able to go out and graze and eat as much. It's just their natural response to the heat."

Cows don’t sweat as much as humans, meaning they have to find other ways to stay cool.

Employees at the crearmy have even been using fans and spraying the cows with water.

Southern Cultured Creamery has temporarily halted cheese production as it struggles to meet the market demand for milk.