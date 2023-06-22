Experts weigh in on best ways to keep mosquitoes out of your patio

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Mosquitoes are a blood-sucking nuisance for anyone with an outdoorsy lifestyle. You can use bug spray to keep them off your back, but it's not as easy to keep them off your backyard.
Pest control experts in Tupelo share some advice to keep your backyard "skeeter-proof". They say the number one breeding ground for mosquitoes is standing water.
"If you have any gutters that are stopped up or clogged, those things can hold water," says James Hensley, manager of Cook's Pest Control in Tupelo. "Your bird baths, your flower pots, any bucket. Anything like that that's gonna hold water, that creates a breeding ground."
There are also environmentally-friendly ways that keep bugs away without the use of chemicals.
"A lot of plants help," says Justin Sapp, owner of NaturaLawn of America. "Lavender, lemon balm, rosemary, peppermint. "A lot of people are planting those in their flower gardens. That will help deter some of those mosquitoes away."
These experts also recommend picking up leaves and sticks in your yard and keeping vegetation low. Cutting grass and trimming bushes and limbs can prevent mosquitoes from having a place to take refuge.