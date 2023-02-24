Experts on child behavior explain the potential for lasting mental effects from sex abuse

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Youth Pastor is in jail without bond after police charged him with three counts involving sex crimes with a minor.
WTVA reporter Michelle Martin spoke with experts Tony Corrie and Dr. Cathy Grace to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects.
Corrie is a counselor that has helped families through sexual abuse situations for more than 10 years.
Dr. Grace is currently serving as the Co-Director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning, and the Early Childhood Education Program Specialist with North Mississippi Education Consortium.
Watch the interview in the video above.