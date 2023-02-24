 Skip to main content
Experts on child behavior explain the potential for lasting mental effects from sex abuse

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Youth Pastor is in jail without bond after police charged him with three counts involving sex crimes with a minor.

Experts on child behavior say the sixteen year old victim may be at risk of mental health conditions.

WTVA reporter Michelle Martin spoke with experts Tony Corrie and Dr. Cathy Grace to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects.

Corrie is a counselor that has helped families through sexual abuse situations for more than 10 years.

Dr. Grace is currently serving as the Co-Director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning, and the Early Childhood Education Program Specialist with North Mississippi Education Consortium.

Watch the interview in the video above.

