Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren.
Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
Booth was the TCT's first executive director, overseeing its day-to-day operations.
His passing comes on the eve of the TCT hosting the Mississippi Theatre Association convention and festivals, which will bring people to Tupelo from across the state.