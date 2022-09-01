 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EXCLUSIVE: Plans in the works to close in Davis Wade Stadium's south endzone

  • Updated
  • 0
EXCLUSIVE: Plans in the works to close in Davis Wade Stadium's south endzone

The south endzone is the last part of Davis Wade that remains to be sealed off. The north endzone was closed-in back in August of 2014.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State fans can now expect Davis Wade Stadium to be bowled in completely.

WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum on Wednesday and asked about the potential for the south endzone to be closed in.

Dr. Keenum seemingly confirmed that plans are actively in the works to finally turn Davis Wade Stadium into a bowl.

EXCLUSIVE: Plans in the works to close in Davis Wade Stadium's south endzone

University President Dr. Mark Keenum said he's working with Mississippi State Athletics Director John Cohen on a plan to close-in the south endzone, move the existing press and media section to the new south endzone, and fill in the space left with new premium seating areas.

"Well again, going back to our athletics director John Cohen and his vision for the south endzone...we’ll in essence close in the south endzone.

We're looking at different plans and we would move the press area that we have on the west side - it would be relocated and those areas would be converted on the west side of the stadium to premium seating in the stadium.

And then looking for more premium seating - would be allocated in the south endzone.

And then also, our media would have very prime seating as well in the new vision that we're working on.

And this would be something, like I said, we'll spend this year, this season going into next year working and coming up with our designs, figuring out how we're going to pay for all this — which is a big part of this — but we'll work through that; and then setting in motion the construction and the renovation.

But yeah, we're looking at further expansions and renovations — pretty substantial in Davis Wade."

The news comes on the heels of a number of renovations to Davis Wade Stadium now in operation for the 2022-23 football season, including new ribbon-boards, completely replaced panels on both video boards, and the balconies on the upper west side of the stadium.

EXCLUSIVE: Plans in the works to close in Davis Wade Stadium's south endzone

Work completed just in time for the 2022-23 football season on new ribbon boards in Davis Wade Stadium and a pair of balconies in the upper west side, both seen pictured here.

The last major expansion to Davis Wade Stadium was eight years ago, in August of 2014, when the north endzone was sealed off.

The Leo Seal M-Club Center currently sits in the south endzone.

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you