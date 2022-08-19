EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday.

Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea.

"I just went inside his [cousin] class and just did something that, you know — it was a stupid decision but you know," he said.

Alomari said he was in Houston on family business when he decided to visit his cousin at Houston High School.

"I just really walked in like a regular student," he said.

And for two class periods he moved about as any other student would.

"I just acted like a student. I went to the class and first period, and then they switched us to the second period, and then I was trying to leave. And then, that's when the principal caught me."

Alomari said he told the principal he was not a student; and after the principal checked him out, he was told he was not allowed inside and police were waiting outside.

Houston Police charged him with trespassing and disturbance of a school. He said he stayed in jail several hours afterwards and eventually made bail.

"First, I really want to apologize for what I did. It was a really fast and bad decision,” he said. “But there was a mom who Facebooked me and said, ‘I know you did a bad thing, but you did a good thing by opening the eyes of the schools.’"

Chickasaw County School Superintendent John Ellison said administrators have implemented extra procedures.

"We just put some extra procedures in place that will ensure if a new student comes to our campus that they will not get past our front office until we've had a chance to view their records, make sure they are legitimate,” he said on Thursday in a WTVA interview.