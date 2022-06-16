Ex-mayor of Aberdeen arrested on Richland warrant for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard.
The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former mayor with embezzlement under contract.
Howard was taken into custody on Thursday, June 16. He was taken to the Monroe County jail, Sheriff Kevin Crook said.
WTVA is working to get more information from Richland police about the arrest.
Howard pleaded guilty in February 2021 to embezzlement while serving as the mayor of Aberdeen.
He was convicted of using money he received from the city for personal use. He was to use the money at events and conferences but did not attend them.
As a result, he was removed from office. He was in his second term as mayor at the time of his removal.
He took a plea deal and avoided prison time.