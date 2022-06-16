 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ex-mayor of Aberdeen arrested on Richland warrant for embezzlement

  • Updated
  • 0
Maurice Howard, Jackson

Maurice Howard, Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody.

Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard.

The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former mayor with embezzlement under contract.

Howard was taken into custody on Thursday, June 16. He was taken to the Monroe County jail, Sheriff Kevin Crook said.

WTVA is working to get more information from Richland police about the arrest.

Howard pleaded guilty in February 2021 to embezzlement while serving as the mayor of Aberdeen.

He was convicted of using money he received from the city for personal use. He was to use the money at events and conferences but did not attend them.

As a result, he was removed from office. He was in his second term as mayor at the time of his removal.

He took a plea deal and avoided prison time.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you