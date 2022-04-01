Events this weekend recall deadly 1936 Tupelo tornado

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - This week Tupelo remembers its most devastating storm — the 1936 tornado that nearly destroyed everything.
The tornado happened on April 5, 1936. According to the Storm Prediction Center, the storm killed 216 people. It remains one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history.
A documentary recounting its history was shown Friday at the Gumtree Museum.
Springtime in Mississippi often brings such tornados, and event organizer Sally Kepple said now is the perfect time to showcase the documentary.
A panel discussion will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Author Minrose Gwin will review her book “Promise,” which is a fictional story based on the 1936 twister.