Events held at MSU in celebration of MLK Day

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 MLK Events at MSU

MLK events at Mississippi State University in Starkville. Photo Date: Jan. 16, 2023.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University held special events on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The morning began with a unity breakfast that featured Pastor Lee Brand as the keynote speaker.

The Black Voices of Mississippi State University Gospel Choir performed.

The event also featured several Black Greek organizations.

The event’s coordinator Tyrel Jernigan said it was a perfect opportunity to unite the community and amplify King’s dream.

Following the breakfast, National Day of Service activities began. Volunteers, including some MSU athletes, participated across the city.

Wtva's Chris Nalls visits the 29th Annual MLK Unity Breakfast and Day of Service at Mississippi State and Starkville Community

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

