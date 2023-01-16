Events held at MSU in celebration of MLK Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University held special events on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
The morning began with a unity breakfast that featured Pastor Lee Brand as the keynote speaker.
The Black Voices of Mississippi State University Gospel Choir performed.
The event also featured several Black Greek organizations.
The event’s coordinator Tyrel Jernigan said it was a perfect opportunity to unite the community and amplify King’s dream.
Following the breakfast, National Day of Service activities began. Volunteers, including some MSU athletes, participated across the city.