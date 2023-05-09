Eupora voters to decide fate of tourism tax in two months

EUPORA, Miss ( WTVA) - The city of Eupora is more than a month away from voting on a tourism tax.
Eupora could join other cities, such as Tupelo and Houston who already has this tax implemented, however, the city's mayor says it all depends on one thing, votes.
Eupora voters will vote on the tax July 18th.
One local restaurant owner believes the tax will do everything but help the city.
Conner Mitchell is the co-owner of Mitchell's Central Service and Grill in Eupora.
He thinks the tax would not only be bad for the city, but for businesses like his.
"People are trying to normalize tax this, tax that. It's not good for the community," said Mitchell.
The tax would be a 2% increase on spending at hotels, restaurants, and vacation rentals, like AirBnBs.
Money from the tourism tax would go towards the city's park and recreation.
Eupora's Director of Public Works, Odie Avery, says if voters approve the tax work would start right away on parks, like Toby Brantley Park which has not been touched in nearly 20 years.
"All of our existing parks, playscapes, and basketball courts need some attention. They have not been enhanced in several years," added Avery.
According to the 2010 census, Eupora is the largest city in Webster County with more than 2,000 residents.
Mayor Blake McMullan says many people do not correlate tourism with the city of Eupora but he says there is more to the city that meets the eye.
"Off the face of it, it looks like hotels and restaurants but the last 18 months we've really been focused on events and having 500 people come to town every month," said Mayor McMullan.
Mayor McMullan says he understands why people are hesitant about the tax.
"In this economy, prices are rising and everybody is feeling it. You feeling it at the gas pump and the grocery store," noted McMullan.
The mayor wants people to know that the money will not come directly out of their pockets.
"We have 2,000 people in the city limits but we have 10,000 people that live in Webster County. They all come to eat and drive through town. This could be an opportunity for visitors or people that live in the county to pitch in and help the citizens of Eupora," said McMullan.
However, Mitchell does not see it that way.
"It's a tax on the people. Whatever tax money you take out of their pocket is going to be less money they're going to have to spend on their kids, on their home, and their electricity bill.The trickle down effect of taxing this restaurant or the comunity is not going to be what you want it to be," said Mitchell.
The Director of Public Works says the city is working to form a commission of citizens group so that the city could get feedback on how the money should be spent, if the tourism tax pass.