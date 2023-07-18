 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Eupora voters ready to invest tourism tax into city projects

Tourism tax initiative in Eupora pass

Eupora flag

Eupora, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 28, 2022.

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Eupora voters are ready to invest in tourism and recreation.

A 2% tourism tax passed in a special election Tuesday, July 18.

Unofficial results show that 213 voters voted for the tax, while 122 voted against it.

The tax would be an increase on spending at hotels, restaurants, and vacation rentals, like AirBnBs. 

Money from the tourism tax would go towards the city's park and recreation.

According to Eupora's Director of Public Works, Odie Avery, special projects include improving local recreation areas like Toby Brantley Park, which hasn't been renovated in over 20 years.

