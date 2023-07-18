Eupora voters ready to invest tourism tax into city projects

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Eupora voters are ready to invest in tourism and recreation.
A 2% tourism tax passed in a special election Tuesday, July 18.
Unofficial results show that 213 voters voted for the tax, while 122 voted against it.
The tax would be an increase on spending at hotels, restaurants, and vacation rentals, like AirBnBs.
Money from the tourism tax would go towards the city's park and recreation.
According to Eupora's Director of Public Works, Odie Avery, special projects include improving local recreation areas like Toby Brantley Park, which hasn't been renovated in over 20 years.