Eupora residents will have to pay more to reconnect water

Water faucet

Water faucet, Photo Date: 10/07/2017. Credit: Pixabay.

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Eupora city leaders announced that they have increased the reconnection fee for having water service turned back on if the bill has not been paid.

Starting July 25, 2023, the City of Eupora will increase the fee from $30 to $100.

If your service is disconnected due to non-payment the reconnection charge will be $100 and payment of your current AND past due bill will be required prior to reconnection.

The city says balances should be paid in full by 8:00 a.m. on the 25th of each month to avoid disconnection.

