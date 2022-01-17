Eupora residents march to remember MLK

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - People gathered in Webster County on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The civil rights icon would have celebrated his 93rd birthday on Monday.
“We need to remember what his legacy stood for,” Cherraye Oats said.
She happens to be the great-great niece of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.
“His legacy needs to live on,” she said of King. “Our young people need to know that they too can be the next Dr. Martin Luther King.”
People of all ages marched through downtown and stopped at the giant cross at the intersection of Highways 9 and 82.
Monday was the town’s fourth annual MLK Walk.
“With all of us getting together today: blacks, whites, brown, green, yellow, purple — it says that change is coming and that we’re willing to change,” Oats added.
Monday’s march was dedicated to the memory of one of the event’s founders, Carolyn Burchfield.