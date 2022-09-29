 Skip to main content
Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting

Fatal shooting of Daimian Britt in Eupora

Eupora Police released this surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt.

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt.

The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features.

Police officers found Britt, 26, Wednesday morning when they responded to the Westwood apartments for a reported shooting.

Witnesses claimed to have heard gun shots but no one saw the shooter, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eupora Police Department 662-258-4121.

