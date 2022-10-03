Eupora Police looking to ID car owner following fatal shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Eupora Police released surveillance footage of a car hoping the public could identify the owner.

This is in connection to the Sept. 28 shooting death of Daimian Britt, 26.

"We have reason to believe this is a person of interest in the shooting that occurred in Westwood Apartment Complex," Police posted on Monday.

Police described the car as a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Europa Police Chief Lawrence Caradine said the footage shown is from the same night as the shooting.

He said the car was seen in the Westwood area approximately 30 to 45 minutes before the shooting.