Eupora mayor creates economic development committee

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Eupora mayor Blake McMullan wanted to put his city on the map.
He felt like a great way to do that was to create a group of people with all different backgrounds working together to bring more eyes and ears to the town.
The group is called the economic development committee and encompasses five members.
The mayor announced the creation of the committee on February 7th, and from there, the group has gotten to work.
Their main objective is to request grant funding that will help the city grow, and in just the past four weeks, they have already written $185K in grant requests for Eupora.
If accepted, some ways the group plans to use the money are to add to the ball fields to start bringing travel tournaments to the area and to renovate the older parks.
The mayor said he can hardly wait for what is to come of Eupora.
“We can just get some small things going in the right direction," said McMullan. "We’re just so excited about what it will turn into.”
The mayor said on Friday (April 8th) the committee learned they received their first grant from USA Football.
He said those funds will go to new equipment.