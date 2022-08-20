Eupora looks to ramp up tourism with events like their hot air balloon fest

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA)- The city of Eupora is making some big changes. They are braking the mold of their small town, and offering big events to bring in tourism. Today was their annual hot air balloon festival.
The weather was a bit crazy in the morning, but they didn’t let that dampen their parade. The hot air balloons were still able to give about a hundred people rides before it got too dangerous.
Eupora has a population of just over 2,000 people. But the Mayor is not letting that stop them from becoming an important stop for travelers.
"It’s just unbelievable what this does for our economy for our public works and the roads and the streets that we can provide for our citizens," says McMullan.
And it’s working, one couple drove two hours to enjoy the festivities this morning.
According to Mayor McMullan, two months ago Eupora hosted a 10-Youth All-Star tournament, which included 21 teams from across the state. More importantly it brought in revenue. They hit $55,000 in sales tax for June, and $48,000 for July.
"So, bringing these events in the summer time it’s just unbelievable for what it does for our city budget," says McMullan
The hot air balloon festival was put together by the Main Street Association. Lyn Blaylock is their president.
"We love bringing people to Eupora, because it’s just a great opportunity to showcase what Eupora has to offer," Blaylock said. "And, we just love to have people in town to shop around, to eat at our restaurants, to shop in our businesses, and just to overall show what Eupora is all about."
People of all ages were able to come enjoy the festivities. The city of Eupora and its citizens look forward to hosting more events just like this one in the future.
"The weather has been great. It was rainy first thing this morning, but it’s a beautiful sunshiny day. It’s been a great experience for everyone here in the community and we want to thank all of our volunteers," says volunteer, Anita Goodrun.
Eupora will be having their balloon festival again next year, but it will start in the evening. This will allow for better weather conditions, allowing for more hot air balloon rides.