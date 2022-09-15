Eupora issues warning about catalytic converter thefts

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Eupora is warning residents about recent catalytic converter thefts.
Over the past month, two businesses have been hit by thieves.
Eupora Police Chief Lawrence Caradine said detectives are working on getting a lead and need the public’s help.
Right now, surveillance cameras are not being helpful in identifying the thief or thieves.
"He [unknown thief] pulls up and you see a light — that's all we see — then the light goes out,” Caradine said of security footage. “Then when we look at a different angle on the camera, it shows somebody up under the vehicle with a light. But it does not show the person; and the next thing you know, it's gone."
Tall vehicles are being targeted because they provide easier access to catalytic converters, which run along the bottom of vehicles.
The materials used in the construction of catalytic converters often fetch high prices.
"It's different prices for different converters,” the police chief said. “So, they're just trying to get enough of them so they can make good money out of it."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eupora Police Department.