Ethel Mae's in Tupelo is one of 16 local restaurants participating in an upcoming Red Cross event

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - 23 restaurants across Mississippi will donate a portion of all sales on April 21 to the North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross.
It's all part of the Red Cross's 2022 Dining for Disaster Relief event.
One of the participating restaurants is Ethel Mae's on Commonwealth Blvd. in Tupelo.
Owner Demetra Sherer said Ethel Mae's has been open and operational for about three weeks now and that her goal for the restaurant was to provide a city-esque eatery in her childhood home-town.
The decor is designed to reflect Sherer's mother, the late Ethel Mae, who Sherer says had a love for people that she often displayed by having others over for meals.
"Even though she's not with me physically, she's always with me spiritually. And this space, I know she would love it...everything about Ethel Mae's is about my mom," Sherer said. "The colors, the red, black, the slivers of leopard print, those were her colors. The rose wall you can take a selfie on, that was her flower. The sign is her signature. The mural on the wall is our childhood home in which I grew up in...So, everything in this restaurant is about my mother. So, when I look around, I see her everywhere."
Sherer also said that in 2014 a tornado displaced her family for a time, so she understands the importance of having funds that can go towards community relief.
