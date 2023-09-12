Escaped Pennsylvania killer Danelo Cavalcante was surrounded by tactical teams moments before a police dog subdued him

(CNN) — Escaped Pennsylvania inmate Danelo Cavalcante is in custody, Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday morning, ending a two-week-long manhunt for the convicted killer that drew hundreds of law enforcement officials to the area and left the surrounding community gripped with fear.
The dramatic encounter with Cavalcante, involving a helicopter, a lightning storm, a police dog and more than 20 tactical officers, led to his capture around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, authorities said.
“Our nightmare is finally over,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan declared Wednesday morning.
Video from CNN affiliate KYW shows Cavalcante in handcuffs, being escorted into the back of an armored Special Response Team vehicle, flanked by more than a dozen law enforcement officials, most carrying rifles. Cavalcante was wearing dark pants and a Philadelphia Eagles hoodie; officers eventually cut his shirt with scissors and examined the tattoo on his back.
Live updates: Escaped killer is in custody
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, a helicopter flying above the search area picked up on a heat signal on the ground, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a news conference. A storm rolled in and lightning forced the helicopter out. A tactical team of 20 to 25 officers secured the area and waited out the storm until morning.
Cavalcante was sleeping when police found him, lying on top of his rifle. As officers took Cavalcante by surprise, he tried to flee by crawling through thick underbrush with the rifle, Bivens said. A police dog was released and bit him — bringing to a sudden end a dramatic and dangerous manhunt that covered a broad swath of Chester County and kept numerous communities on edge.
Bivens said the police dog played an important role in preventing Cavalcante from using the rifle he had with him. He noted that Cavalcante struggled with the dog, which left him with a scalp wound. No one else was injured during the capture, Bivens said.
Cavalcante will be with state police “for a while,” and will be “medically assessed,” a state police spokesperson said. He will then be transferred to a state correctional institute, where he will serve his life sentence, Bivens said.
“This is a message from Pennsylvania State Police. The search for Danelo Cavalcante is over. The subject is now in custody,” a Reverse 911 call sent to area residents said.
His capture came after a shift in the manhunt to South Coventry Township in Chester County as police announced yesterday that Cavalcante, 34, was now armed.
Schools were closed and residents were put on alert as police searched for the fugitive in the area about 20 miles north of the prison he broke out of two weeks ago.
Cavalcante, who had turned up shirtless at a homeowner’s garage Monday night, ran in and grabbed a .22-caliber rifle, Bivens said in a Tuesday news conference.
The homeowner fired his pistol at Cavalcante as he fled, but there is no reason to believe the fugitive was injured, Bivens said.
“We consider him desperate. We consider him dangerous,” he said. “I would suspect that he’s desperate enough to use that weapon.”
The interaction drew a massive police response to South Coventry Township, where residents received late-night Reverse 911 calls to lock their doors and stay inside as police warned that Cavalcante was armed.
About 500 law enforcement officers – including members of the Pennsylvania State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and US Marshals – had set up a perimeter in the wooded area.
Pennsylvania state Senator Katie Muth thanked law enforcement for their work in capturing Cavalcante in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
“Today, Danelo Cavalcante will be placed back behind bars for the rest of his life. I also want to remember the victim, Deborah Brandão, whose family has been terrorized all over again over the past few weeks,” Muth wrote. “No amount of justice will bring Deborah back to her family, but today at least they can sleep a little easier knowing that Cavalcante cannot hurt anyone else.”
Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison, in a rural area some 30 miles west of Philadelphia, by “crab-walking” up to the roof on August 31 following his conviction last month of first-degree murder for the killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão.
The prison escape upended lives in South Coventry Township, which has a population of just over 2,600.
During his two weeks on the run, Cavalcante was spotted inside homes, managed to slip through police search perimeters, stole a van, changed his appearance, showed up at the doorsteps of people he knew years ago and stole a firearm.
Local pizza shop owner Giuseppe Gatto told CNN affiliate WPVI he was forced to close his business for the day after Route 100 was partially shut down to the public.
Emma de Long, who owns a farm near the garage the rifle was stolen from, told WPVI she quickly locked up and left when she learned Cavalcante was armed.
“Immediately when I found out he was armed and dangerous in our area, we called off work,” de Long said, also expressing concern over the search posing difficulties for local farmers’ harvests.
According to prosecutors, he stabbed Brandão 38 times in front of her two young children in Pennsylvania in April 2021. He was arrested several hours later in Virginia, and authorities said he was attempting to flee to Mexico and intended to later head to Brazil, his native country.
In addition, Cavalcante is also wanted in a 2017 homicide case in Brazil, a US Marshals Service official has said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.