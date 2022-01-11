Entire city of Water Valley lost power early Tuesday morning

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Utility crews are working to restore power in Water Valley.
Water Valley’s electric department lost service due to a transformer malfunction early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, according to Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
The entire city lost power.
At 2:07 p.m., Presley shared the following update. Monitor his Facebook page for updates.
"City of Water Valley officials have agreed with the proposed plan for restoration by Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association. TVEPA crews are making necessary moves now to restore power to as many homes and businesses as possible and the City of Water Valley is helping in those efforts. Voltage needs to be monitored along the way, but TVEAP and Water Valley crews are making the necessary work happen. This will take some time, but power should be restored to homes and commercial businesses as soon as possible. This will not include large industrial customers at this time."
According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department, emergency shelters are being established for those who need relief from cold temperatures.
All county deputies have been placed on "emergency status" to assist Water Valley with calls for service.
Please call 662-473-2431 to locate a shelter near you.