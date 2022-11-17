Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two from Columbus

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The disappearance of two children from Columbus triggered an Endangered/Missing Child Alert by state law enforcement Thursday night.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified them as Cylis Vaughn, 4, and Marlie Vaughn, 1.
Cylis Vaughn was wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the chest.
Marlie Vaughn was wearing a pink shirt with an animal print on it.
They are believed to be in a 2010 blue Chevrolet Malibu that someone saw heading west on Alabama Street in Columbus near Wendy’s.
You are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500 if you see them or the car.