 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Pontotoc County teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura(MBI)

Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura (MBI)

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a Pontotoc County teen.

Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, is described as a Hispanic female around five feet, five inches tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County, wearing a red and maroon shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If anyone has information regarding Ventura’s whereabouts, contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 296-2292.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you