Empty Bowls fundraiser is always a success for Salvation Army

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 50 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRITTENDEN            CROSS                 LEE
PHILLIPS              ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

CHESTER               DECATUR               FAYETTE
HARDEMAN              HARDIN                HAYWOOD
HENDERSON             MADISON               MCNAIRY
SHELBY                TIPTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE,
CORINTH, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, FORREST CITY, FULTON,
GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA,
JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON,
NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARSONS,
PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE,
SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA,
WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Prolonged heavy rain event that could produce 1 to 2 inches
of rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday. An additional 2 to
4 inches is possible on Thursday night into Friday morning
mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this
combined with damp soils could cause flash flooding in the
watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Empty Bowls fundraiser is always a success for Salvation Army

The Salvation Army hosted its annual Empty Bowls luncheon on March 1, 2023, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Salvation Army in Tupelo emptied out its soup bowls on Wednesday.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Salvation Army in Tupelo emptied out its soup bowls on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people showed up for this year’s Empty Bowl fundraiser.

2023 Salvation Army Empty Bowls luncheon

Several local restaurants provided soups like seafood gumbo, chicken tortilla and potato soup, just to name a few.

Guests filled each table at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5.

A ticket amounted to endless amounts of soup and a hand-crafted bowl to keep.

All proceeds go toward helping the Salvation Army. They hope to surpass last year’s amount of $25,000.

