EMCC, William Carey University sign agreement to help health care students

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - An agreement between East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) and William Carey University will help health care students.
Officials from both schools signed the agreement on Monday, May 9.
“The first two years of our programs match up with the first two years of some of the programs offered at William Carey University,” EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said. “This agreement will make it easier for our students to further their education while helping meet a demand for additional employees in the health care industry.”