EMCC, William Carey University sign agreement to help health care students

  Updated
(L-R): EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks, William Carey University Executive Vice President Dr. Ben Burnett and William Carey Associate Vice President of the College of Health Sciences Dr. Janet Williams. Photo Date: May 9, 2022. Source: EMCC.

MAYHEW, Miss. (WTVA) - An agreement between East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) and William Carey University will help health care students.

Officials from both schools signed the agreement on Monday, May 9.

“The first two years of our programs match up with the first two years of some of the programs offered at William Carey University,” EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said. “This agreement will make it easier for our students to further their education while helping meet a demand for additional employees in the health care industry.”

Open this link to learn more about the agreement.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

