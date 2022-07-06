EMCC mourns death of former president Dr. Tommy Davis

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTVA) - The former president of East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) Tommy Davis died on Tuesday, July 5 at the age of 88.
He was born in Prentiss County and went to Calhoun City High School.
He first came to Scooba on a football scholarship in the 1950s.
According to the college, Davis took over when EMCC was facing closure. He became president in 1990 and retired in 2004.
“He came to our college at a time when closure seemed inevitable and he often said that ‘God was not ready for the college to close,’” Dr. Rick Young said. “With a strong love for his alma mater and a tireless work ethic, not only did he save EMCC from closure but grew it to become one of the best community colleges in the nation. Dr. Davis was arguably the best president to ever serve East Mississippi Community College.”
Young became president when Davis retired.
The Davis Administration Building on the Scooba campus is named in his honor.
Davis earned degrees from East Mississippi Junior College (now EMCC), Mississippi College, the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian.