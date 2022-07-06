EMCC mourns death of former president Dr. Tommy Davis

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to
midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to
midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

EMCC mourns death of former president Dr. Tommy Davis

  • Updated
  • 0
Former EMCC President Dr. Tommy Davis

Former EMCC President Dr. Tommy Davis, Source: East Mississippi Community College (EMCC).

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTVA) - The former president of East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) Tommy Davis died on Tuesday, July 5 at the age of 88.

He was born in Prentiss County and went to Calhoun City High School.

He first came to Scooba on a football scholarship in the 1950s.

According to the college, Davis took over when EMCC was facing closure. He became president in 1990 and retired in 2004.

“He came to our college at a time when closure seemed inevitable and he often said that ‘God was not ready for the college to close,’” Dr. Rick Young said. “With a strong love for his alma mater and a tireless work ethic, not only did he save EMCC from closure but grew it to become one of the best community colleges in the nation. Dr. Davis was arguably the best president to ever serve East Mississippi Community College.”

Young became president when Davis retired.

The Davis Administration Building on the Scooba campus is named in his honor.

Davis earned degrees from East Mississippi Junior College (now EMCC), Mississippi College, the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian.

Open this link to read his obituary.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you