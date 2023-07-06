EMCC hosted nursing recruitment event Thursday

LOWNDES, County (WTVA) - The East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) held a Practical Nurse college fair.
The fair was held in the Lyceum auditorium on the EMCC campus from 8 am to 12 pm. EMCC students went in at 8 am to connect with nurses and more. Then around 9 am the public was welcome.
Christen Green who is in the Practical Nurse program tells me how it felt to get an opportunity like this.
"It actually means a lot cause it gives us the opportunity to you know actually have that experience and talk to employers. Most schools don't offer job fairs to any type of any other measure they not gone offer a job fair where you have jobs basically offering to hire you on the spot", says Green.
Jamonicia Johnson who is Director of nursing programs and Associate Dean of Health Sciences says she is happy to be apart of putting this fair on for the students.
"To me it means we will be able to provide care for our public. It's a nursing shortage again. It's estimated millions of nurses going to retire by the end of the next couple years and as far as for the students that lets them know that their work is not in vein. They're needed, wanted and so we want them to be very successful in this role," says Johnson
This fair had the students truly excited to see where they future will be in the nursing world.
It definitely had Green excited because she said that she may have a job opportunity after experiencing that fair.