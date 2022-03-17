Elvis Presley Lake expected to reopen in 2024

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fishermen will have to wait a few more years to fish Elvis Presley Lake.
The lake was closed during the summer of 2021 for renovations.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks reports the renovations are almost finished.
The lake is almost full of water again and has been restocked with Bluegill and other popular fish.
Lake Supervisor Joshua Howell said the shorelines have been deepened and there will be more spots to fish from the banks.
The lake is expected to reopen in 2024 to give the restocked fish time to grow.