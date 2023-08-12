Elvis Presley Fan Appreciation Day

TUPELO, Miss. - Elvis Presley fans were honored for Fan Appreciation Day at his birthplace in Tupelo.
The event was hosted by the Elvis Presley Birthplace and the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club. People could tour the grounds at a discounted price. They had live music all day. Folks could win door prizes and buy food. All the proceeds went to the Elvis Presley Fan Club.
Fans came from all over to celebrate with their peers. Tom Kaczmarek traveled all the way from Parrish Florida for the festivities.
“It's like we're a huge family here. You can meet somebody for the first time and talk for hours and it's just an incredible feeling,” Kaczmarek said.