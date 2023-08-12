 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Elvis Presley Fan Appreciation Day

  • 0

Elvis Presley Fan Appreciation day at the Elvis Presley Birthplace.

TUPELO, Miss. - Elvis Presley fans were honored for Fan Appreciation Day at his birthplace in Tupelo.

The event was hosted by the Elvis Presley Birthplace and the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club. People could tour the grounds at a discounted price. They had live music all day. Folks could win door prizes and buy food. All the proceeds went to the Elvis Presley Fan Club.

Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club sign

Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club sign at Fan Appreciation Day. Photo Date: August 12, 2023

Fans came from all over to celebrate with their peers. Tom Kaczmarek traveled all the way from Parrish Florida for the festivities.

“It's like we're a huge family here. You can meet somebody for the first time and talk for hours and it's just an incredible feeling,” Kaczmarek said.