Elvis Presley birthplace drawing summertime tourists

Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi

Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Summer time will soon be here and so will the tourists in Tupelo. They will be headed to see the king of rock and roll birthplace.

The Elvis Presley Birthplace brings in on average 100,000 visitors. Since the first of January the birthplace has sold about 11,000 tickets. Majority of the tickets sold are to internationals and they have great stories to tell about how Elvis has impacted their lives says and employee.

The visitor number for an average day is between 300 to 400 people. Everyone that comes to visit are ready to see attractions such as Elvis at the age of 13, his childhood church, and so much more.

The birthplace is just waiting for tourists to visit Tupelo and start their Elvis experience. 

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

