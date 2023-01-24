Elvis Presley biopic lands 8 Oscar nominations

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Elvis, the biopic of the iconic rock-and-roll musician native to Tupelo, is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler.
Elvis Presley's Birthplace Museum in Tupelo played a pivotal role in the film's creation. Museum director Roy Turner says the film director Baz Luhrmann and star Austin Butler spent an entire day at the birthplace researching the musician and his roots.
The film was also nominated in several technical categories, including editing, costume design, and sound.
The Academy Awards airs March 12th on ABC. You can buy, rent, or stream Elvis on HBO Max.