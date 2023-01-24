 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Elvis Presley biopic lands 8 Oscar nominations

  • 0

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Elvis, the biopic of the iconic rock-and-roll musician native to Tupelo, is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler.

Elvis Presley's Birthplace Museum in Tupelo played a pivotal role in the film's creation. Museum director Roy Turner says the film director Baz Luhrmann and star Austin Butler spent an entire day at the birthplace researching the musician and his roots.

The film was also nominated in several technical categories, including editing, costume design, and sound.

The Academy Awards airs March 12th on ABC. You can buy, rent, or stream Elvis on HBO Max.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you