Elvis Festival kicks off Wednesday in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Elvis Festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 8.
Last year’s festival featured some COVID-19 restrictions, but the full experience returns this year.
The annual festival, which brings in thousands of visitors from across the country, greatly impacts the local economy.
Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Neal McCoy said, "It's been great. The numbers grow; and now that we have international travel back since COVID, we're starting to see more international travel."
The festival’s most famous attraction is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition.
Saturday begins with the Running with the King 5K at Veterans Park.
The festival concludes on Sunday.