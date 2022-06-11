 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday's high heat and humidity will mark
the beginning of a prolonged heat wave that will impact the Mid-
South region. Several days of heat index values above 100
degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can
increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Elvis Fest 2022: One long-time Elvis fan discusses why he means so much to her

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO - (WTVA) Festivities continued in Downtown Tupelo as long-time fans came together for the annual iteration of Elvis Fest.

One of those fans is Bonnie Avent, a woman who said she has only missed one Elvis Fest since it was started.

Day three of Elvis Fest 2022 featured a Running with the King 5K at Veteran's Park that morning, the Semi-Finals of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition, a TCB Fights "Decked Out" Boxing Event, and of course, more meet and greets with Elvis Presley Tribute Artists.

