Elvis Fest 2022: One long-time Elvis fan discusses why he means so much to her

TUPELO - (WTVA) Festivities continued in Downtown Tupelo as long-time fans came together for the annual iteration of Elvis Fest.
One of those fans is Bonnie Avent, a woman who said she has only missed one Elvis Fest since it was started.
Day three of Elvis Fest 2022 featured a Running with the King 5K at Veteran's Park that morning, the Semi-Finals of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition, a TCB Fights "Decked Out" Boxing Event, and of course, more meet and greets with Elvis Presley Tribute Artists.