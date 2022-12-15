Electric worker recovering after vicious dog attack in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A utility worker is recovering after a pack of dogs viciously attacked him in Carroll County.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened on Tuesday shortly before 2:41 p.m. at a house along Highway 35 near Holcomb.
Ivan Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, had just finished a service call at the house and was backing his truck down the long driveway.
However, the truck became stuck and he got out of the vehicle and started walking back toward the house.
According to the sheriff’s office, a neighbor’s five pit bulls attacked him.
The owners of the first house ran outside and the husband fired a gun into the air to scare the dogs away. The husband killed one dog.
The owners of the house and a second neighbor, a woman who worked as a nurse, helped Rawles until medics arrived.
Medics airlifted the victim to a hospital in Jackson where he underwent surgery. He suffered deep cuts and lost a lot of blood; however, he’s expected to make a full recovery.
The owner of the dogs, a man, killed the four remaining dogs. According to the sheriff’s office, the dogs’ owner was not in compliance with the county’s pit bull ordinance. Charges are pending.