Elderly woman in Corinth survived storm with broken bones, bruised lungs

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Minnie Adams is an 89-year-old survivor of the severe weather that swept through Corinth Wednesday night.
She survived with five broken ribs, bruised lungs, a few cuts and scratches.
Her son Robert Adams said she is a very independent and strong person. She doesn't like anyone to help her with anything if she can help it.
They aren't sure how long she was trapped inside the home.
"Her head was pushed down to almost her feet," he said. "She had the phone in her hand and just so happened to hit redial and it was my sister."
Adams said his brother arrived before first responders. He kicked the door down and ran inside to dig her out.
He heard stuff start caving in, so he talked to her and tried to keep her calm.
He said he reached out to the mayor and ACE Power a few years ago to trim the tree because it leaned over the house.
"They say it was a historical tree and it couldn't be touched. We really think that needs to be changed. I don't think any historical tree is worth anyone's life no matter who it may be."
Minnie Adams is out of the hospital, at home resting and is waiting for her 90th birthday on May 1.