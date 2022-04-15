 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Elderly woman in Corinth survived storm with broken bones, bruised lungs

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnie Adams house in Corinth, MS

A tree fell through Minnie Adams' home in Corinth, Mississippi, on April 13, 2022.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Minnie Adams is an 89-year-old survivor of the severe weather that swept through Corinth Wednesday night.

She survived with five broken ribs, bruised lungs, a few cuts and scratches.

Her son Robert Adams said she is a very independent and strong person. She doesn't like anyone to help her with anything if she can help it.

Minnie Adams house in Corinth, MS

A tree fell through Minnie Adams' home in Corinth, Mississippi, on April 13, 2022.

They aren't sure how long she was trapped inside the home.

"Her head was pushed down to almost her feet," he said. "She had the phone in her hand and just so happened to hit redial and it was my sister."

Adams said his brother arrived before first responders. He kicked the door down and ran inside to dig her out.

He heard stuff start caving in, so he talked to her and tried to keep her calm.

Minnie Adams house in Corinth, MS

A tree fell through Minnie Adams' home in Corinth, Mississippi, on April 13, 2022.

He said he reached out to the mayor and ACE Power a few years ago to trim the tree because it leaned over the house.

"They say it was a historical tree and it couldn't be touched. We really think that needs to be changed. I don't think any historical tree is worth anyone's life no matter who it may be."

Minnie Adams is out of the hospital, at home resting and is waiting for her 90th birthday on May 1.

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

