Eights Days of Hope traveled to Florida to help with hurricane recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WTVA) - People across Florida are still recovering after the destruction left by Hurricane Ian.
Volunteers from Pontotoc did not let the distance stop them from making a difference. Eight Days of Hope is on the scene to lend a helping hand. Eight Days traveled to Sarasota, Florida.
Rapid Response Team Manager Dennis Milsap said everyone in Florida has been very welcoming. However, it was important to them to stay out of the way.
“We wanted to be close enough to the damaged area that we could send out crews, but we didn't want to be in the devastation area where we would be in the way,” he said. “And we wouldn't have power and water and that sort of thing. So we are primarily sending crews south of us to love and serve the community here.”
Eight Days has over 280 people signed up to help Floridians clean up and rebuild. The volunteers are from across the United States and even other countries. Milsap said he got a call this morning from a man in Costa Rica.
“It’s amazing! This is something that only God can do. So, we are really excited about what’s happening here. Even though there is devastation, you know, we can bring hope through Jesus."
To join Eight Days of Hope in Florida, visit its website EightDaysOfHope.com.