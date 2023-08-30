Eight Days of Hope prepare for hurricane recovery

TUPELO, Miss. - Hurricane Idalia has caused severe damage to many coastal communities. Thousands of volunteers are gearing up to help, including Eight Days of Hope.
The organization is working day and night to prepare for its deployment. Eight Days of Hope will leave in less than a week.
“We're getting ready to deploy. We're not sure if that's gonna be Florida or Georgia or one of the surrounding states,” Rapid Response Director Dustin Sullivan said. “But, we're getting ready to go over there and just help and love and serve the people that have been affected by this terrible hurricane.”
The non-profit started after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. So, it's no stranger to what tropical storms can leave behind. Trailers are being packed full of supplies and tools to assist. Chainsaws, gloves, water, and even large scale equipment like bobcats are making the trip.
But, this is the first mission Eight Days of Hope will be implementing its meal outreach program.
Matt Schlagel is in charge of the “Mass Feeding” department. He said there will be 8,000 meals on hand to prepare and hand out within two hours of arrival.
Leaders said it’s all about serving in more ways than one.
“You know, disasters are going to happen. And people need hope, especially when all their stuff is gone and taken away by wind and water,” Chandler Gurley, Director of Operations said. “So, we will not only come with all these resources, but also the hope of the gospel and Jesus Christ and we just want to share that hope with as many people as we can.”
The non-profit needs more volunteers. Gurley said updates for how to apply can be found on the website.