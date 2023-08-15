Eight Days of Hope is sending volunteers to help families in Maui

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) - North Mississippi based Eight Days of Hope is helping displaced families in Maui.
Wildfires destroyed homes, businesses and even took lives. EDOH saw enough and wanted to do their part. Crews went to Maui this afternoon to partner with a church to help survivors of the wildfire.
CEO Steve Tybor says, "We always want to do our serving to a local church so again later today um some of those dots will be connected and see what doors um god opens up."
Tybor says they will give out items to displaced families and at least try to partner with three other churches in Maui.